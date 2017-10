BRIEF-Cropenergies Q2 EBITDA up at EUR 33 mln​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG

* DGAP-NEWS: CROPENERGIES CONTINUES TO INCREASE REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN 1ST HALF OF 2017/18 - ETHANOL PRODUCTION INCREASES BY 26 PERCENT

* ‍ALTOGETHER, EBITDA INCREASED BY 13 PERCENT TO EUR 67 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 59) MILLION IN 1^ST HALF 2017/18​

* ‍IN 2ND QUARTER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 33 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 31) MILLION​

* ‍IN 2ND QUARTER 2017/18, REVENUES GREW TO EUR 229 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 182) MILLION​

* ‍HAS ADJUSTED ITS REVENUES FORECAST FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR AND NOW EXPECTS REVENUES FOR FULL YEAR TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 880 AND EUR 920 MILLION​

* ‍FY 2017/18 OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN EUR 60 AND EUR 90 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)