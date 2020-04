April 3 (Reuters) - CropLogic Ltd:

* AGREED SETTLEMENTS OF DISPUTES WITH NW AG SOLUTIONS LLC, BRADLEY SHEPHARD & STANLEY SHEPHARD

* DISSOLVED TWO OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNITS IN USA, PROAG CROPLOGIC LLC & LOGICALCROPPING LLC

* AGREED SETTLEMENT WHERE NWAS AND SHEPHARD BROS WILL EACH RECEIVE 50% OF ENTIRE CO'S 2019 HEMP CROP INCLUDING TRIMMED FLOWER