Jan 24(Reuters) - Crops Corp

* Says its consolidated subsidiary ISUZU BUILDING MAINTENANCE CO,.LTD acquired 90 percent voting power in Yoyoginomori Kikaku Co.,Ltd., for 244.4 million yen, and 100 percent voting power in two Tokyo-based real estate management and apartment house maintenance firms for 31.3 million yen and 4.3 million yen respectively, on Jan. 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hEknXD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)