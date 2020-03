BRIEF-Cross-Harbour Holdings Recommends Payment Of A Final Dividend Of Hk$0.24 Per Share

March 20 (Reuters) - Cross-Harbour Holdings Ltd:

* CROSS-HARBOUR HOLDINGS LTD - RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.24 PER SHARE

* CROSS-HARBOUR HOLDINGS LTD- PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF HK$727.3 MILLION FOR YEAR, UP 62.6%

* CROSS-HARBOUR HOLDINGS LTD - FY TOTAL REVENUE HK$695.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$640.9 MILLION

* CROSS-HARBOUR HOLDINGS - DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, IT MIGHT BE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN THROUGHPUT IN COMING MONTHS AT SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR

* CROSS-HARBOUR HOLDINGS LTD - TOLL REVENUE & OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF FIRST HALF OF 2020 WOULD BE AFFECTED SIGNIFICANTLY

* CROSS-HARBOUR HOLDINGS - EXPECTS OVERALL PERFORMANCE OF FIRST HALF OF 2020 FOR ALPHA HERO GROUP TO BE AFFECTED