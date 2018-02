BRIEF-Crossamerica Partners LP Says Jeremy Bergeron Will Resign As President Effective March 1

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Crossamerica Partners LP:

* CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP - JEREMY BERGERON WILL RESIGN AS PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE MARCH 1

* CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP - ‍GERARDO VALENCIA FOLLOWING A TRANSITION PERIOD, WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP - JEREMY BERGERON WILL CONTINUE AS CEO UNTIL TIME OF TRANSITION

* CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP - IN Q2 OR Q3 2018, BERGERON WILL ASSUME NEW LEADERSHIP ROLE WITHIN ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: