April 7 (Reuters) - Crossfirst Bankshares Inc:

* AS OF APRIL 7, RECEIVED OVER 750 REQUESTS TOTALING MORE THAN $300 MILLION OF POTENTIAL LOAN

* OF THOSE 750 REQUESTS OF LOANS, MORE THAN 350 HAVE BEEN APPROVED BY SBA REPRESENTING OVER $200 MILLION OF LOAN PROCEEDS

* CO DOES NOT EXPECT THIS ACTIVITY TO MATERIALLY IMPACT OVERALL 2020 NET INCOME RESULTS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC