May 14 (Reuters) - Crossject SA:

* CASH POSITION AT DEC 31, 2019 AT EUR 7.9 MILLION

* IN DECEMBER 2019 ISSUED €5.7 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS, OF WHICH MORE THAN 80% HAD BEEN CONVERTED BY END-APRIL 2020

* SINCE DEC 31, 2019 CROSSJECT HAS SECURED VARIOUS CASH CONTRIBUTIONS UP TO EUR 5.5 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES CONTRIBUTIONS OF ADDITIONAL CASH FLOWS IN FY 2020