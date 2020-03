BRIEF-Crossject End-Dec Operating Loss Narrows To 8.6 Million Euros

March 26 (Reuters) - Crossject SA:

* 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS REVIEW

* LIKELY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON SCHEDULE BUT TEAMS REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* REDUCTION OF LOSSES THANKS IN PARTICULAR TO COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES

* END-DEC NET LOSS EUR 7.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE OPERATING LOSS AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 WAS €8.6 MILLION (COMPARED WITH LOSS OF €11.6 MILLION AT THE END OF 2018)

* AS OF DEC 31, 2019 INCREASED CASH POSITION OF €7.9 MILLION VERSUS €4.8 MILLION AT THE END OF 2018

* ANTICIPATES ADDITIONAL CASH INFLOWS IN THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020 IN THE FORM OF GRANTS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING CONTRACTED AND COMMERCIAL INCOME FROM EXISTING OR NEW LICENCE AGREEMENTS

* END-DEC OPERATING REVENUE EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)