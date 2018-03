March 20 (Reuters) - CROSSJECT SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 7.6 ‍​MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 6.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 8.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END 2017 CASH OF EUR 2.8 MLN‍​

* IN 2018, CO WILL HAVE ADDITIONAL CASH AT EUR 8 MILLION AND REIMBURSABLE STATE AID AT EUR 0.5 MLN‍​

* THE ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF CASH FLOW WILL ALLOW‍​ CO TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT IN 2018