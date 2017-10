Sept 21 (Reuters) - CROSSJECT SA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍3.4​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍​ 4.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH POSITION AT JUNE 30 EUR 6.1‍​ MILLION

* TO BE ABLE TO RELY ON ADDITIONAL CASH ESTIMATED AT € 5.9 MILLION UNTIL DEC., 31 2018‍​

* CLINICAL STUDIES FOR ZENEO SUMATRIPTAN, ZENEO ADRENALINE AND ZENEO MIDAZOLAM SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)