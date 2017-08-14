FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Crossroads Systems says on August 13, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 - SEC filing
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Crossroads Systems says on August 13, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crossroads Systems Inc

* Crossroads Systems - on August 13, filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the united states bankruptcy code‍​ - sec filing

* Crossroads Systems Inc - ‍on August 11, 2017, company entered into a restructuring support agreement‍​

* Crossroads Systems - subject to approval by bankruptcy court, prepackaged plan of reorganization expected to be consummated in about 45 days

* Crossroads - ‍on Aug. 8, united states court of appeals for federal circuit notified co of denial of petitions for rehearing related ipr proceedings‍​ Source text - (bit.ly/2vxVakL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.