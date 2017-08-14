BRIEF-Crossroads Systems says on August 13, filed voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 - SEC filing

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Crossroads Systems Inc
* Crossroads Systems - on August 13, filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the united states bankruptcy code - sec filing
* Crossroads Systems Inc - on August 11, 2017, company entered into a restructuring support agreement
* Crossroads Systems - subject to approval by bankruptcy court, prepackaged plan of reorganization expected to be consummated in about 45 days
* Crossroads - on Aug. 8, united states court of appeals for federal circuit notified co of denial of petitions for rehearing related ipr proceedings