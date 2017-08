June 6 (Reuters) - Crossroads Systems Inc:

* Received two decisions from United States Court Of Appeals regarding inter partes review proceedings - SEC filing​ ‍​

* Decisions affirming decisions of Patent Trial and Appeal Board of United States Patent And Trademark Office​ Source text: (bit.ly/2qYr8Ws) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)