Sept 12 (Reuters) - Crosswinds Holdings Inc

* Crosswinds announces impact of hurricane activity on Monarch investment

* Crosswinds Holdings - estimates its losses from hurricane Irma, net of reinsurance, should not exceed first event pre-tax retention amount of $3.4 million​

* Crosswinds Holdings Inc - ‍Monarch's existing reinsurance program remains in force for future events through end of its contract period, June 30, 2018.​