April 30 (Reuters) - CROSSWOOD SA:

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULT EUR 6.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-DEC NET FINANCIAL DEBT REMAINS VERY LIMITED AT 11.7 MEUR (9.3 MEUR AT DECEMBER 31, 2018)

* COVID-19: EXPECTS CONSEQUENCES BUT IS NOT ABLE TO ESTIMATE THEM TO DATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)