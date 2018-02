Feb 9 (Reuters) - Crowd Mobile Ltd:

* ‍HY REVENUE OF $21.1 MILLION​

* ‍REVENUE, EBITDA, NPAT AND OPERATING CASHFLOW IN H2 2018 ARE PROJECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH H1 2018​

* HY ‍NET LOSS $0.7 MILLION​