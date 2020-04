April 15 (Reuters) - CrowdFundMe SpA:

* FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 420,795 VERSUS EUR 390,185 YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 141,002 YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, CO ORGANIZED ITSELF TO OPERATE THROUGH WORK ORGANIZATION IN REMOTE MODE OR AGILE WORK ENSURING CONTINUATION OF OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)