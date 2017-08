BRIEF-Crown Capital comments on Petrowest Corporation

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Crown Capital Partners Inc

* Crown Capital comments on Petrowest Corporation

* Says "‍crown supports application for receivership and plans to work with receiver to maximize proceeds for all Petrowest stakeholders​"

* ‍crown Capital Fund IV LP has a total of $25 million of loans outstanding to Petrowest​

* Commented on Petrowest announcing banking syndicate provided notice demanding immediate repayment of amounts under credit facilities​

* Crown Capital Partners says working to formalize offer to buy civil, rental divisions' assets by assuming portion of Crown Capital Fund IV's outstanding debt​