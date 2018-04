April 18 (Reuters) - Crown Castle International Corp :

* CROWN CASTLE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* SEES Q2 2018 SITE RENTAL REVENUES $1,153 MILLION TO $ 1,163 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NET INCOME $139 MILLION TO $ 164 MILLION

* QTRLY SITE RENTAL REVENUES $1,153 MILLION VERSUS $857 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY AFFO $558 MILLION VERSUS $450 MILLION

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SITE RENTAL REVENUES $4,639 MILLION TO $ 4,684 MILLION