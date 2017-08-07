BRIEF-Crown Crafts acquires Carousel Designs

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Crown Crafts Inc

* Crown Crafts transforms its online business with acquisition of internet retailer, Carousel Designs

* Crown Crafts Inc - transaction closed on August 4, 2017 and includes a purchase price of $8.8 million in cash plus assumption of certain liabilities

* Crown Crafts Inc - Crown Crafts funded acquisition with cash on hand

* Crown Crafts Inc - Carousel Designs will be operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of company and is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Crown Crafts Inc - Jonathan Hartley, Allan Sicat, CEO and president of Carousel Designs, respectively, to remain in same positions for new unit of co