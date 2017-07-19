BRIEF-Crown Holdings reports Q2 earnings per share $0.94

July 19 (Reuters) - Crown Holdings Inc

* Crown Holdings, Inc. reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.45

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.12

* Q2 earnings per share $0.94

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05

* Q2 sales $2.161 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.16 billion

* Crown Holdings Inc says various global growth projects remain on schedule

* Crown Holdings Inc - Beverage can growth projects on schedule

* Crown Holdings Inc - On track to commence commercial production on second beverage can line at danang, vietnam facility during Q3​

* Crown Holdings Inc says “various global growth projects remain on schedule”

* Crown - ‍New beverage can plant in yangon, myanmar and a glass bottle facility in Chihuahua, Mexico are both scheduled for start-up in H1 2018​

* Crown Holdings Inc says currently forecasts 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: