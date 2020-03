March 20 (Reuters) - Crown International Corp Ltd:

* UPDATES ON PROGRESS ON PROPOSED ISSUE OF BONDS

* POTENTIAL INVESTORS MAY REQUIRE CO TO PROVIDE COLLATERAL TO ENSURE SECURITY OF BONDS

* COMPARED WITH ORIGINAL EXPECTED TIMELINE, ADDITIONAL TIME WILL BE REQUIRED FOR FURTHER NEGOTIATIONS WITH POTENTIAL INVESTORS