BRIEF-Crown Point Says Qtrly Funds Flow From Operations Per Share $0.07

March 21 (Reuters) - Crown Point Energy Inc:

* CROWN POINT ANNOUNCES OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ESTIMATES A TOTAL OF $12.8 MILLION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018​

* ‍DURING Q4 2017, COMPANY’S AVERAGE DAILY SALES VOLUMES WERE 1,187 BOE PER DAY, UP 4% FROM 1,141 BOE PER DAY IN Q3 2017​

* QTRLY ‍​NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY OIL AND GAS REVENUE $3.1 MILLION VERSUS $3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* QTRLY FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: