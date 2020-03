March 17 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES 14 DAYS OF PAID SPECIAL LEAVE FOR EMPLOYEES FACING COVID-19 CHALLENGES

* TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL 14 DAYS OF PAID LEAVE FOR FULL-TIME, PART-TIME & CASUAL EMPLOYEES AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* ADDITIONAL LEAVE IS AVAILABLE TO EMPLOYEES WHO EITHER CONTRACT COVID-19, OR WHO HAVE COME INTO CLOSE CONTACT WITH A CONFIRMED CASE