March 6 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* RESPONDS TO MEDIA REPORTS

* NO COURT PROCEEDINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED AGAINST CROWN MELBOURNE IN RELATION TO THE MATTER​

* REFERENCES MADE IN MEDIA REPORTS TO “DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS” COMMENCED AGAINST CROWN MELBOURNE

* NO DISCIPLINARY ACTION HAS BEEN TAKEN IN RELATION TO STATED MATTER