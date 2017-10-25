FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crown Resorts says 17 pct fall in ​VIP program play turnover at Australian resorts for July 1 to Oct 22
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2017 / 11:29 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Crown Resorts says 17 pct fall in ​VIP program play turnover at Australian resorts for July 1 to Oct 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd

* Do not improperly manipulate gaming machines​

* ‍Reject allegations that co acted improperly in relation to gaming machines and operations ​

* Across Australian resorts, for July 1 to Oct 22 revenue from main floor gaming (excluding vip program play revenue) was slightly up, & non gaming revenue up 6%​

* For period July 1 to Oct 22, ​VIP program play turnover at Australian resorts was down around 17% on prior corresponding period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
