BRIEF-Crown Resorts Says Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth Ceased Gaming & Other Activities

March 23 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* CROWN MELBOURNE AND CROWN PERTH ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEXES HAVE CEASED GAMING ACTIVITIES

* CROWN ASPINALLS IN UNITED KINGDOM HAS ALSO CEASED OPERATIONS

* HOTEL ACCOMMODATION WILL CONTINUE TO BE PROVIDED IN A REDUCED CAPACITY

* IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 UPDATES REVISED OPERATING CONDITIONS

* CROWN MELBOURNE, CROWN PERTH ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEXES CEASED FOOD & BEVERAGE, BANQUETING & CONFERENCE FACILITIES OTHER THAN TAKEAWAYS