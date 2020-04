BRIEF-Crown Resorts Says Has Progressively Stood Down Over 11,500 Of Its Employees

April 16 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* CROWN HAS BEEN FORCED TO SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE

* CROWN WILL PAY F20 INTERIM DIVIDEND ON 17 APRIL 2020.

* HAS ENTERED INTO NEW BILATERAL FACILITIES WITH RELATIONSHIP BANKS FOR A TOTAL OF $560 MILLION

* HAS PROGRESSIVELY STOOD DOWN, ON EITHER A FULL OR PARTIAL BASIS, APPROXIMATELY 95% OR OVER 11,500 OF ITS EMPLOYEES

* HAS PROGRESSIVELY STOOD DOWN, ON EITHER A FULL OR PARTIAL BASIS, APPROXIMATELY 95% OR OVER 11,500 OF ITS EMPLOYEES

* AGREED TERMS WITH THREE RELATIONSHIP BANKS IN RELATION TO A $450 MILLION PROJECT FINANCE FACILITY

* AGREED TO PROVIDE AN EX GRATIA PAYMENT OF 2 WEEKS’ PAY TO THOSE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN STOOD DOWN

* EXPECTS ITS UNDERLYING OPERATING CASH COSTS TO REDUCE TO BETWEEN $20-30 MILLION PER MONTH

* CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR ALONG WITH CERTAIN OTHER SENIOR MANAGEMENT, HAVE TAKEN A 20% REDUCTION IN FIXED REMUNERATION UNTIL 30 JUNE

* REGISTERED FOR COMMONWEALTH GOVERNMENT’S JOBKEEPER PAYMENT AND IS CURRENTLY WORKING THROUGH IMPLEMENTATION OF SCHEME

* CROWN’S CHAIR AND NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FEES HAVE ALSO BEEN REDUCED BY 20% UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020

* REMAINS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION OF CROWN SYDNEY HOTEL RESORT BY END OF YEAR

* HAS CURRENT CASH BALANCE OF ABOUT $500 MILLION, HAS ABILITY TO SECURE OVER $1 BILLION IN ADDITIONAL DEBT FACILITIES

* IS WELL PLACED TO WITHSTAND AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF CLOSURE

* NET PROJECT COST OF CROWN SYDNEY PROJECT EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: