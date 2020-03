March 16 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* IMPLEMENTED A POLICY COVERING A NUMBER OF SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES AT ITS CROWN MELBOURNE ENTERTAINMENT COMPLEX.

* RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* IMPLEMENTED DEACTIVATION OF EVERY SECOND GAMING MACHINE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAME

* IN RESPONSE TO NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, RESTRICTING NUMBER OF PLAYERS AT EACH STAND-UP TABLE GAME TO 5 PLAYERS