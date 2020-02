Feb 19 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* HAS RECENTLY EXPERIENCED SOFTER TRADING CONDITIONS AS A RESULT OF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* COOPERATING FULLY IN RELATION TO VARIOUS REGULATORY INQUIRIES UNDERWAY, INCLUDING NEW SOUTH WALES ILGA INQUIRY

* WILL SHORTLY COMMENCE A COMPETITIVE TENDER PROCESS TO APPOINT A NEW STATUTORY AUDITOR OF CROWN