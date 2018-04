April 27 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* VICTORIAN COMMISSION FOR GAMBLING AND LIQUOR REGULATION CENSURES CROWN MELBOURNE, IMPOSES FINE OF $300,000 ON CROWN MELBOURNE

* COMMISSION ACCEPTED THAT CONTRAVENTION WAS NOT DELIBERATE AND THAT GAMING MACHINE TRIAL DID NOT IMPACT ON RETURN TO PLAYER RATIO