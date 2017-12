BRIEF-Crown Resorts Signs Divesment Deals To Reduce Debt

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* UNIT ‍TO SELL ITS STAKE IN A 34.6 ACRE VACANT SITE ON LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD FOR US$300 MILLION TO UNIT OF WYNN RESORTS

* TO SELL ITS INTEREST IN PART OF PROPERTY AND OPERATIONS AT ELLERSTON IN HUNTER VALLEY FOR $62.5 MLN TO CONSOLIDATED PRESS HOLDINGS

* ‍REACHED IN-PRINCIPLE AGREEMENT TO SELL 2 FLOORS OF CROWN SYDNEY RESIDENCES AT CROWN SYDNEY HOTEL RESORT FOR $60 MLN TO JAMES PACKER

* ‍CONFIRMS IT‘S IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CROWNBET MANAGEMENT TEAM ON POTENTIAL SALE OF CROWN‘S 62% INTEREST IN CROWNBET FOR $150 MLN

* CROWN‘S SHARE OF GROSS PROCEEDS FROM LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT US$264 MLN​​

* UNIT ‍RECEIVED DISTRIBUTION OF 4.2 MILLION CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP SHARES; CO INTENDS TO SELL ITS CAESARS SHARES VALUED AT US$54 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: