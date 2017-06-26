FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Crown Resorts updates on detention of Crown employees in China

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd

* Update on detention of Crown employees in China

* 17 current and two former employees of Crown Group were convicted by Shanghai Baoshan District Court

* 16 of 19 defendants were fined a total of RMB8.62 million, which converts to approximately AUD1.67 million​

* Fine amount is being paid ex gratia by crown.​

* Of 16 defendants who were fined, 11 were also sentenced to a period of incarceration of 9 months and 5 to a period of 10 months​

* Ddefendants include three Australian Citizens, Jason O'connor, (Jane) Pan Dan And Jerry Xuan​

* One of other defendants is a Malaysian citizen and remaining defendants are Chinese Citizens.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

