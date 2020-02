Feb 7 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* RECEIVED ATTACHED DEED FROM CPH IN RELATION TO TERMINATION OF CERTAIN OBLIGATIONS UNDER SHARE SALE AGREEMENT

* INFORMED BY CPH THAT CPH CROWN HOLDINGS PTY AND MELCO RESORTS ENTERED DEED TO TERMINATE OBLIGATIONS UNDER SHARE SALE AGREEMENT

* TERMINATION OF OBLIGATIONS UNDER SHARE SALE AGREEMENT PERTAIN TO COMPLETION OF SALE OF SECOND TRANCHE OF CROWN SHARES