BRIEF-Crown Resorts Updates On ‍Trial Conducted By Crown Melbourne

March 5 (Reuters) - Crown Resorts Ltd:

* REFERS TO ‍TRIAL CONDUCTED BY CROWN MELBOURNE INVOLVING USE OF BLANKING BUTTONS ON A LIMITED NUMBER OF ELECTRONIC GAMING MACHINES​

* ADVISED THAT MAJOR SHAREHOLDER CPH EXPECTS TO SELL SOME CROWN SHARES, WITH VIEW TO RETAIN ABOUT 47% RELEVANT INTEREST IN CROWN SHARES

* ‍COMMISSION’S VIEW IS TRIAL INVOLVED VARYING GAMING MACHINE TYPE & CERTAIN GAMES IN A MANNER THAT REQUIRED COMMISSION’S PRIOR APPROVAL​

* ‍CROWN MELBOURNE’S POSITION IS THAT TRIAL DID NOT REQUIRE PRIOR APPROVAL, THEREFORE THERE HAS BEEN NO CONTRAVENTION OF GRA​

* ‍VICTORIAN COMMISSION FOR GAMBLING AND LIQUOR REGULATION INFORMED CROWN MELBOURNE THAT TRIAL MAY HAVE BREACHED GAMBLING REGULATION ACT​