June 19 (Reuters) -

* CRUISE LINES INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION SAYS ANNOUNCES VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION OF CRUISE OPERATIONS FROM U.S. PORTS

* CLIA SAYS ASSOCIATION’S OCEAN-GOING CRUISE LINE MEMBERS WILL VOLUNTARILY EXTEND SUSPENSION OF CRUISE OPERATIONS FROM U.S. PORTS UNTIL 15 SEPTEMBER

* CLIA SAYS VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION APPLIES TO ALL CLIA MEMBERS TO WHICH THE NO SAIL ORDER APPLIED (VESSELS WITH CAPACITY TO CARRY 250 PERSONS OR MORE) Source text : [ID:bit.ly/37GW3sD] Further company coverage: