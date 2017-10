Aug 14 (Reuters) - A Schulman Inc

* Cruiser Capital Advisors and affiliates say they collectively own 8.78% of A Schulman Inc’s common stock - SEC filing

* Cruiser Capital Advisors says purchased common stock in A Schulman Inc for investment purposes‍

* Cruiser Capital - will continue to discuss changes in A Schulman's board or management and/or sale or transfer of material amount of assets of A Schulman Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vwKz9G) Further company coverage: