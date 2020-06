June 18 (Reuters) - CryoLife Inc:

* CRYOLIFE ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* CRYOLIFE INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $100 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2025

* CRYOLIFE INC - NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO PAY INTEREST SEMIANNUALLY AND WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2025

* CRYOLIFE INC - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING INCLUDING REPAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $30 MILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY