BRIEF-Cryolife Expects Q1 2020 Revenue To Be About $65.5 Mln

April 1 (Reuters) - CryoLife Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $65.5 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 CRYOLIFE HAS OVER $60 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* EXPECTS Q1 2020 REVENUES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $65.5 MILLION COMPARED TO Q1 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $67 MILLION TO $69 MILLION

* IS WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Q1 AND FULL YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE WHICH WAS ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2020

* CRYOLIFE - DELAYING CERTAIN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT,CLINICAL RESEARCH PROJECTS THAT ARE NOT EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUE BEFORE 2023 BUT CONTINUING TO PURSUE THOSE THAT WILL

* ARE WELL POSITIONED FOR LONG TERM

* WHILE FULL SHORT TERM IMPACT ON US OF PANDEMIC IS NOT KNOWN

* IS OPERATING ALL THREE OF ITS MANUFACTURING SITES AT NEAR FULL PRODUCTION

* CRYOLIFE - ON MARCH 26,BORROWED ENTIRE AVAILABLE AMOUNT UNDER ITS $30 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE TO INCREASE CASH

* HAS TAKEN PRE-EMPTIVE STEPS TO CURTAIL SPENDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: