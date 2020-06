June 25 (Reuters) - Cryosa:

* CRYOSA COMPLETES $8.25 MILLION IN SERIES A-2 FUNDING FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF BREAKTHROUGH, MINIMALLY INVASIVE TREATMENT FOR OBSTRUCTIVE SLEEP APNEA

* MINNESOTA MEDICAL DEVICE STARTUP CRYOSA SAYS ROUND WAS LED BY LIFE SCIENCES FIRM, SANTÉ VENTURES, & HOYA CORPORATION