April 30, 2018 / 1:46 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Activist Crystal Amber 3.11 pct stake in De La Rue - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Activist Crystal Amber on Monday disclosed a 3.11 percent stake in De La Rue, the company that makes British passports, in a filing to the London Stock Exchange.

Crystal Amber had taken a stake in De La Rue earlier this month after it lost the contract for Britain’s new blue post-Brexit passports to Franco-Dutch firm Gemalto, Sky News previously reported.

De La Rue’s current contract, which is worth 400 million pounds ($549.44 million), ends in July 2019. ($1 = 0.7280 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Simon Jessop)

