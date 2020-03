March 19 (Reuters) - Crystal International Group Ltd :

* REVENUE FOR YEAR US$2,428 MILLION VERSUS US$2,496 MILLION

* PROPOSED TO DECLARE A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK8.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* NET PROFIT FOR YEAR US$152 MILLION VERSUS US$149 MILLION

* COVID-19 IS EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S REVENUE & PROFIT IN 2020

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR COMING YEAR EXPECTED TO BE AT A LEVEL SIMILAR TO 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: