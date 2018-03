BRIEF-Crystal Options Lawyers Property In “The Golden Triangle” Of Bc

March 22 (Reuters) - Crystal Exploration Inc:

* CRYSTAL OPTIONS LAWYERS PROPERTY IN “THE GOLDEN TRIANGLE” OF BC

* CRYSTAL EXPLORATION INC - ‍ENTERED INTO A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED ON MARCH 21, 2018 WITH PPM PHOENIX PRECIOUS METALS CORP​

* CRYSTAL EXPLORATION INC - ‍COMPANY WAS GRANTED A SERIES OF OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO AN UNDIVIDED 75% INTEREST IN LAWYERS PROPERTY, BC​

* CRYSTAL EXPLORATION INC - ‍LOI IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONDITIONS, INCLUDING APPOINTMENT OF MR. JOHN WILLIAMSON AS CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: