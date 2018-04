April 3 (Reuters) - CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES SA :

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 2.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​178.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR ‍​8.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* LAUNCHES AMBITION 2021 PLAN AIMING FOR REVENUE AT EUR 300 MILLION IN 3 YRS‍​

* LAUNCHES AMBITION 2021 PLAN AIMING FOR OPERATING MARGIN AT 8 PERCENT IN 3 YRS‍​