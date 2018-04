April 23 (Reuters) - CS COMMUNICATION & SYSTEMES SA :

* SECOND STEP OF AMBITION 2021 PLAN: CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION

* CAPITAL INCREASE SHOULD OCCUR IN JULY 2018

* ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS FOR ACQUISITION OF NOVIDY’S

* THIS ACQUISITION WOULD BE THE FIRST STEP OF THE AMBITION 2021 PLAN