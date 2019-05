May 29 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG:

* PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALPIQ SHAREHOLDERS ANNOUNCED

* SCHWEIZER KRAFTWERKSBETEILIGUNGS-AG, FULLY OWNED BY CSA ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE SWITZERLAND (CSA), HAS ANNOUNCED A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER TO ALPIQ SHAREHOLDERS

* ALPIQ SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO BE OFFERED CHF 70 PER SHARE

* OFFER PROSPECTUS IS SCHEDULED TO BE PUBLISHED BY THE OFFEROR ON 9 JULY

* OFFER PERIOD IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ON 24 JULY

* ACQUISITION WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE PUBLIC TAKEOVER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON 9 OCTOBER Source text: bit.ly/30ScuOY Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)