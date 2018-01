Jan 16 (Reuters) - ALTICE NV:

* CSC HOLDINGS, LLC ANNOUNCES ALLOCATION OF NEW INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN FACILITY

* CSC HOLDINGS - ANNOUNCES PRICING, ALLOCATION OF NEW $1,500 MILLION INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN FACILITY UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 9, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: