* FOR Q1, BUSINESS SECTORS SECURED ABOUT S$127.2 MILLION OF NEW ORDERS, UP 46.6%

* EXPECTS TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED FROM IN COMING MONTHS BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, LOW OIL & GAS PRICES & WEAK GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK