May 2 (Reuters) - CSG Systems International Inc:

* CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.69

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 5 PERCENT TO $201.7 MILLION

* CSG IS ADJUSTING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO INCLUDE TEN MONTHS OF ITS ACQUIRED BUSINESS INK BUSINESS

* SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $845 - $865 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS $1.89 - $2.02

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $2.81 - $2.93