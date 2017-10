Aug 8 (Reuters) - CSI Compressco LP

* CSI Compressco LP announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $75.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.3 million

* CSI Compressco LP says total capital expenditure forecast for 2017 is $25 million to $30 million

* CSI Compressco LP qtrly income per unit $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: