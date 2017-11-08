FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CSI Compressco LP qtrly ‍net income per common unit $0.22​
November 8, 2017 / 12:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-CSI Compressco LP qtrly ‍net income per common unit $0.22​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - CSI Compressco LP:

* CSI Compressco LP announces third quarter 2017 results and fourth quarter guidance

* Q3 revenue $71.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $76.9 million

* Says ‍backlog for equipment orders increased from $24 million in Q2-17 to $53.6 million in Q3-17​

* Says ‍total capital expenditure forecast for 2017 remains at $25 million to $30 million​

* Says ‍expect Q4 2017 net loss and adjusted EBITDA to be sequentially better than Q3​

* Says qtrly ‍net income per diluted common unit $0.22​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
